Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Shares Gap Up to $69.07

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.07, but opened at $71.67. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 29,574 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

