Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.33

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.33 and traded as low as C$37.66. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$37.75, with a volume of 538,406 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CU. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Utilities to a “sell” rating and set a C$41.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.32. The stock has a market cap of C$9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.21.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$933.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

