Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.33

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.33 and traded as low as C$37.66. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$37.75, with a volume of 538,406 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on CU. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Utilities to a “sell” rating and set a C$41.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.
Canadian Utilities Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.32. The stock has a market cap of C$9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.21.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Utilities
In other news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Read More
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.