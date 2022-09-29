Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Price Performance

Shares of CGEMY stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $31.26. 323,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,632. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGEMY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Stories

