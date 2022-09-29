Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

VIG stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $137.10. 2,097,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,321. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.71.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

