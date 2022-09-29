Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $11.24 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,942,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,945,014. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21.

