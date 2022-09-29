Capital Insight Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 173,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 47,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 49,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 110,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $134.29.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

