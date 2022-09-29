Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 635,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

