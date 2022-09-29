Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 963 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

