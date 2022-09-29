Capital Insight Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.