Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

COF stock opened at $95.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

