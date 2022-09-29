Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.28

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.88. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 100,350 shares traded.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 4.84.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
