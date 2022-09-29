Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.28

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.88. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 100,350 shares traded.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 4.84.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

