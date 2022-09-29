Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Trading Up 1.6%

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.17. Approximately 307,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,533,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CS. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.16.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

