Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Gap Down to $12.53

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $12.00. Carlyle Secured Lending shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 1,233 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $595.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

