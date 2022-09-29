CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax Price Performance

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $74.09 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

