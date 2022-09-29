Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 16.9%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares fell 16.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.34. 139,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,256,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Carvana by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,867,000 after buying an additional 35,190 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Carvana by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
