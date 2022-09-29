Castweet (CTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $26,561.80

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $26,561.80 and approximately $633.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002870 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com.

Buying and Selling Castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

