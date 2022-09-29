Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.97

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair cut Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $747.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

