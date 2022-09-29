Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.97

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair cut Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $747.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.