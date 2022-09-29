Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of CAT opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

