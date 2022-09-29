Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average is $163.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

