Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,956 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

