Center For Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after buying an additional 75,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Grid by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,923,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72. National Grid plc has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $80.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Grid Company Profile

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.