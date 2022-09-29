Center For Asset Management LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

BIV opened at $74.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

