Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 279.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $8,994,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.