Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,329 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 126,188 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,678,000 after buying an additional 56,361 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

