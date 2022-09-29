Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 30,926 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,926 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21.

