CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 4,134,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.