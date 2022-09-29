Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.81. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 18,323 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.53.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.03 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Century Aluminum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

