Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.81. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 18,323 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.03 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Century Aluminum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

