CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,927,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,963,191. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.