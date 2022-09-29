CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 3,030 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.01. 465,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $71.45 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

