CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,521 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises 6.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Darling Ingredients worth $27,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $66.36. 1,022,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,505. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

