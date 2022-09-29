CFO4Life Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 281,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,616 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 353,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 276,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,843,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98,976 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.24. 2,025,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,605. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.