CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,421,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,362. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

