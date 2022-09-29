CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.10. 2,097,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.05 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

