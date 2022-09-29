CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 380 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.20. 2,070,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.10 and a 200-day moving average of $229.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.93 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.57.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

