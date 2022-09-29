CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 503 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 173,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Citigroup by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.3 %

C traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,405,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,796,082. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

