CFO4Life Group LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $110.74.

