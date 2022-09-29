CFO4Life Group LLC Takes Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 673,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

