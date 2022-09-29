Chainge (CHNG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $358,153.00

Chainge (CHNG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Chainge has a market cap of $13.90 million and $358,153.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainge has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Chainge coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00089244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00065917 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00031227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Chainge

Chainge uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 315,928,111 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.

Buying and Selling Chainge

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainge is a Defi app that aims to empower people from all corners of the world to become their own digital bank. With Change automated financial services, users will have control over their wealth while enjoying freedom. In addition to the AMM Spot, DEX users will discover the potential behind The Future DEX and the Option DEX. Telegram | Medium “

