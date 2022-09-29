Chariot (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Shares Down 12.2%

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) shares were down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 33,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Chariot Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers; and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco.

