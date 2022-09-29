Charles Cherington Purchases 12,000 Shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles Cherington bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 587,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMRA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 274,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,966. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.