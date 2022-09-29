Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $99.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

