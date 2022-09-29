Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of Check-Cap stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,951. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dawson James lowered Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

