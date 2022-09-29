Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEKGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of Check-Cap stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,951. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dawson James lowered Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEKGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.