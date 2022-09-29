Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Lowered to $30.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amundi grew its position in Chemours by 51.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 435,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 147,866 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chemours by 26.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 221,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

