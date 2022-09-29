Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Price Performance

BGLD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,880 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

