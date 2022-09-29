Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 523 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $5.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.20. 27,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,458. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average of $202.28.

