Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $618.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

