Chimera Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 20,376 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 448% compared to the average daily volume of 3,720 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CIM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

CIM stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,873. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.29%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -203.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 440,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $5,205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.