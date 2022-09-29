Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,838 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $43,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.8 %

CMG traded down $27.86 on Thursday, hitting $1,538.74. 1,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,103. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,612.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,479.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,832.46.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

