Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.64. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.