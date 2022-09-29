CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.47

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.03 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 17.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 398.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 343,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CI Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,532,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 597.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 962,392 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 738,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in CI Financial by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 847,191 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.